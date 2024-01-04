NHM UP Staff Nurse result out on upnrhm.gov.in, check PDF here

National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has announced results of the recruitment examination held for Staff Nurse vacancies. Candidates who appeared in the examination can go to the website upnrhm.gov.in and check their results. NHM UP Staff Nurse result announced (upnrhm.gov.in, screenshot)

NHM UP Staff Nurse results: Direct link

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As per the advertisement dated November 26, 2022, the recruitment examination was held for a total of 17,291 contractual vacancies under various programmes.

The minimum qualifying marks in the Computer Based Test (CBT) for general (unreserved) and EWS category candidates is 33 per cent or 33 marks out of 100. For OBC NCL candidates, it is 30 per cent or 30 marks out of 100 and for SC, ST, PwD categories, it is 24 per cent or 24 marks out of 100.

How to check NHM UP Staff Nurse result

Go to upnrhm.gov.in. Open the updates section. Open the link “Declaration Staff Nurse position result under 17000+ recruitment drive, NHM, UP”. A PDF containing application numbers, names of candidates, their fathers' names, category and selection status will open. Check and verify your result using this information. Save the PDF for future reference.

NHM UP Staff Nurse result PDF: