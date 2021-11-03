Home / Education / Exam Results / NIACL AO Result 2021 for Phase I declared, Phase II exam date released
exam results

NIACL AO Result 2021 for Phase I declared, Phase II exam date released

NIACL AO Result 2021 for Phase I has been declared. Candidates can check the result and the Phase II exam date in the notice given below. 
NIACL AO Result 2021 for Phase I declared, Phase II exam date released(NIACL)
NIACL AO Result 2021 for Phase I declared, Phase II exam date released(NIACL)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The New India Assurance Company Limited has declared NIACL AO Result 2021 for Phase I. Candidates who have appeared for Phase I examination can check the result through the official site of NIACL on newindia.co.in. The Phase II examination will be conducted on December 4, 2021. 

As per the official notice issued by the organization, marksheet and cut offs for the Phase I exam will be displayed on the official website soon. The Phase II or mains exam will be conducted in December 4. Downloading of call-letters indicating date and venue of Phase-II examination will commence shortly. 

Direct link to check NIACL AO Result 2021 for Phase I

NIACL AO Result 2021 for Phase I: How to check 

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of NIACL on newindia.co.in.
  • Click on recruitment section available on the home page.
  • Click on NIACL AO Result 2021 for Phase I link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Phase I examination was conducted on October 16, 2021. The recruitment process was started on September 1 and ended on September 21, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts in the organization. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
niacl ao phase 1 exam exam result
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out