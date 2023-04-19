Home / Education / Exam Results / NMMS scholarship result 2023 for Class 8 in West Bengal out on scholarships.wbsed.gov.in

NMMS scholarship result 2023 for Class 8 in West Bengal out on scholarships.wbsed.gov.in

Candidates can check West Bengal NMMS result 2023 on the scholarship portal of the state, scholarships.wbsed.gov.in.

School Education Department of West Bengal has announced results of the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Examination (NMMSE) 2022. Candidates can check West Bengal NMMS result 2023 on the scholarship portal of the state, scholarships.wbsed.gov.in.

West Bengal NMMS result 2022-23 announced on scholarships.wbsed.gov.in (Representative Image)
West Bengal NMMS result 2023: Direct link.

Students selected for the scheme will now have to register on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP): scholarships.gov.in. The window will open in July-August.

For more information, check the notice here.

In West Bengal, students of Class 8 who have secured 55 per cent or more marks in their Class 7 final exam can apply for this centrally sponsored scholarship. Five per cent relaxation in marks is given to SC, ST and disabled candidates.

Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and state government run residential schools and private school are not entitled to get this scholarship. The students must be

Only students studying in recognized government schools/government aided schools/local body and government sponsored Schools including Madrasahs without residential facility can apply.

To be eligible for NMMS, parental income of the student should be below 3,50,000 per annum.

