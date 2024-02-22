NTA Central University Recruitment Exam, CURE 2023, stage 1 results announced

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced stage 1 results of the recruitment examination held for various group B and group C non-teaching vacancies of central universities. Candidates can check CURE 2023 stage 1 results on the website exams.nta.ac.in. NTA CURE 2023 stage 1 results announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The CURE 2023 stage 1 examination was held in two shifts on January 25, 2024. This examination is for appointment to group B and C posts at Central University of Hyderabad, English & Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, Himachal Pradesh Central University, Dharmshala, Central University of Jharkhand, Ranchi and Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Motihari.

“The Result has been prepared, with utmost care. However, inadvertently, if any error occurs, the National Testing Agency reserves the right to rectify the same,” NTA said in the notification.

“The details regarding the Stage-II of the recruitment process have also been communicated through a public notice dated 15th Feb 2024 on the official website of the NTA,” it added.

For further details related to the examination and recruitment process, candidates can visit NTA websites: nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/CUREC.

For any help, they can contact NTA at 011- 69227700 and 011- 40759000.