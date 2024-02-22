 NTA Central University Recruitment Exam, CURE 2023, stage 1 results announced - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / NTA Central University Recruitment Exam, CURE 2023, stage 1 results announced

NTA Central University Recruitment Exam, CURE 2023, stage 1 results announced

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 22, 2024 03:49 PM IST

Candidates can check CURE 2023 stage 1 results on the website exams.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced stage 1 results of the recruitment examination held for various group B and group C non-teaching vacancies of central universities. Candidates can check CURE 2023 stage 1 results on the website exams.nta.ac.in.

NTA CURE 2023 stage 1 results announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
NTA CURE 2023 stage 1 results announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The CURE 2023 stage 1 examination was held in two shifts on January 25, 2024. This examination is for appointment to group B and C posts at Central University of Hyderabad, English & Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, Himachal Pradesh Central University, Dharmshala, Central University of Jharkhand, Ranchi and Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Motihari.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The Result has been prepared, with utmost care. However, inadvertently, if any error occurs, the National Testing Agency reserves the right to rectify the same,” NTA said in the notification.

“The details regarding the Stage-II of the recruitment process have also been communicated through a public notice dated 15th Feb 2024 on the official website of the NTA,” it added.

For further details related to the examination and recruitment process, candidates can visit NTA websites: nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/CUREC.

For any help, they can contact NTA at 011- 69227700 and 011- 40759000.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On