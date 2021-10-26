Home / Education / Exam Results / NTA declares AICTE Asst Director, Dy Director recruitment exam result
NTA declares AICTE Asst Director, Dy Director recruitment exam result

  • NTA AICTE exam result declared at nta.ac.in. The next round of selection which is interview will be conducted by the AICTE.
Published on Oct 26, 2021 12:38 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The national testing agency (NTA) has declared the result for the written exam held for selection of Assistant Director, Deputy Director in All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), a statutory body of the ministry of education. The NTA result is available on the official website, nta.ac.in.

NTA AICTE result: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website
  • Click on the result link
  • Enter registration number
  • Enter date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download the result copy

“Result of the written test for the above posts have been declared today, October 26 and candidates who have appeared in the said test can view or download their respective score cards by logging into the website, aicte.nta.ac.in,” the NTA has said.

The next round of selection which is interview will be conducted by the AICTE. “Candidates will be called for interview by AICTE directly for the respective posts on the date and time that may be notified by AICTE separately. Candidates are advised to remain in touch with the website,” it has added.

