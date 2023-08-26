National Testing Agency, NTA has declared NTA NCET 2023 result. Candidates who have appeared for National Common Entrance Test can check the results through the official site of NTA NCET at ncet.samarth.ac.in. NTA NCET 2023 result declared at ncet.samarth.ac.in, direct link here

A total of 16004 candidates registered for the examination out of which 10136 candidates appeared. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

NTA NCET 2023 result: How to check

Visit the official site of NTA NCET at ncet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on sign in link and a new page will open.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The National Common Entrance Test [NCET]- 2023 was conducted in 127 Cities and 13 mediums across India in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for the Academic Session 2023-24 on August 9, 2023. The answer key was released on August 14 and the last date to raise objections was till August 16, 2023.

National Common Entrance Test (NCET) is conducted for admission to the 04-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the Academic Session 2023-24. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA NCET.

