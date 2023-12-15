OPSC Medical Officer result 2023 declared at opsc.gov.in, here's direct link to check

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the result of the Medical Officers post today, December 15. Candidates can check the MO result 2023 on the official website at www.opsc.gov.in. OPSC Medical Officer result 2023 declared at opsc.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The OPSC MO written examination was conducted on October 8. A total of 2392 candidates have been declared qualified for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer. The commission has rejected the candidature of the 188 candidates.

OPSC MO result 2023: Know how to check

To check the OPSC MO result 2023, follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at www.opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the MO result 2023 link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference.

The list of qualified candidates is given below: