Home / Education / Exam Results / OPSC OJS results 2023 released at www.opsc.gov.in, here's direct link

OPSC OJS results 2023 released at www.opsc.gov.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 27, 2023 06:25 PM IST

OPSC OJS results 2023 released on the official website at opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the results for the Odisha Judicial Service prelim exam 2022 today, June 27. Candidates who took the examination can check the results on the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC OJS results 2023 released at www.opsc.gov.in
OPSC OJS results 2023 released at www.opsc.gov.in

The OPSC OJS Prelims written examination was conducted on May 21 from 10.00 AM to 11.30 PM. A total of 994 candidates have been qualified for the main written examination.

OPSC OJS result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the OJS Prelims result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the results

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the list of qualified candidates below:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
opsc recruitment opsc results + 1 more
opsc recruitment opsc results
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out