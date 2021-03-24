IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Exam Results / Osmania University UG result 2021 declared at osmania.ac.in, here's how to check
Osmania University UG result 2021.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Osmania University UG result 2021.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results

Osmania University UG result 2021 declared at osmania.ac.in, here's how to check

  • Osmania University UG result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the OU UG examination can check their results online at osmania.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 02:46 PM IST

Osmania University UG result 2021: The Osmania University (OU) has declared the results of the undergraduate courses including BA, BBA, B.Com, and BSc second and fourth-semester examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the OU UG examination can check their results online at osmania.ac.in.

The varsity conducted the OU UG examination in January and February 2021.

How to check Osmania University UG result 2021:

Visit the official website at osmania.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the Examination Results

Select the course

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The OU UG result 2021 for the selected course will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take its printout for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
osmania university result osmania university
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP