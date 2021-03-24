Osmania University UG result 2021 declared at osmania.ac.in, here's how to check

Osmania University UG result 2021: The Osmania University (OU) has declared the results of the undergraduate courses including BA, BBA, B.Com, and BSc second and fourth-semester examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the OU UG examination can check their results online at osmania.ac.in.

The varsity conducted the OU UG examination in January and February 2021.

How to check Osmania University UG result 2021:

Visit the official website at osmania.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the Examination Results

Select the course

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The OU UG result 2021 for the selected course will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take its printout for future use.