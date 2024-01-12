close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / OSSC CHSL final answer key 2023 released at ossc.gov.in, direct link here

OSSC CHSL final answer key 2023 released at ossc.gov.in, direct link here

Jan 12, 2024 03:22 PM IST

OSSC releases final answer key for Combined Higher Secondary Level Specialist Posts/Services-2023

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the final answer key of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Specialist Posts/Services-2023 today, January 12. Candidates can check the final answer key through the official website at ossc.gov.in.

Candidates have until January 15, 2024, to check answer keys
Candidates have until January 15, 2024, to check out the answer keys. From 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on December 17, the exam was held. Candidates can download their answer key using their log in credentials.

OSSC CHSL final answer key 2023: How to check

Follow the steps given below to check the OSSC CHSL answer key

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the login tab

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the final answer key

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:
Exam and College Guide
Story Saved
