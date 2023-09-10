News / Education / Exam Results / PDUSU BEd result out, direct link to check Shekhawati University results

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 10, 2023 02:18 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared in these exams can now check their results on result23.shekhauniexam.in or through the result link on shekhauniexam.in.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University (PDUSU) has announced results of Bachelor of Education (BEd) part 1 and part 2 exams. Candidates who have appeared in these exams can now check their results on result23.shekhauniexam.in or through the result link on shekhauniexam.in.

PDUSU BEd result announced, direct link to check Shekhawati University results
Direct link for Shekhawati University BEd result 2023: http://result23.shekhauniexam.in/(S(2oqybruwtrhmiquudfkmpprj))/BEdResult.aspx

Students should note that the result link is loading slow. In case of any difficulty, they should wait for some time and try checking it later.

These are the steps to follow:

How to check PDUSU BEd result 2023

  1. Go to shekhauniexam.in.
  2. Open the results 2023 tab.
  3. Scroll down and click on the link for BEd part 1 and BEd part 2 results.
  4. Enter the required information and submit.
  5. Your result will be displayed on the next page.
  6. Check result and download the page.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
