PSEB Class 8 Result 2024: Harnoorpreet Kaur tops Punjab Board class 8th exam results

The Punjab School Education Board released the PSEB Class 8 Result 2024 today at a press conference conducted by the Board officials. Students who appeared in the examinations can check the results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. Students who appeared in the examinations can check the results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.(HT file)

PSEB class 8 results LIVE updates

Along with the results, the PSEB officials also shared other details such as toppers, overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, division-wise pass percentage, and other information.

This year, the overall pass percentage of PSEB Class 8 exams has been recorded to be 98.31%. The pass percentage of boys is 97.84%, whereas girls secured 98.83%. 291917 students appeared in the Class 8 final examination, of whom 286987 (98.31) per cent have cleared it. Harnoorpreet Kaur of Bathinda topped the PSEB class 8 results.

This year, the Punjab Board Class 8 examination was conducted on March 7, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21 and 27th at various exam centres across the state.

Candidates can check their results with the below-mentioned steps:

· Go to the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

· On the home page, click on PSEB Class 12 Result 2024 link available.

· On the login page, candidates will have to enter the required details.

· Click on submit and check your result.

· Download the page and print a hard copy of the same for further reference.