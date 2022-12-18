Home / Education / Exam Results / Punjab NEET UG Provisional Seat allotment result releasing on Dec 18

Punjab NEET UG Provisional Seat allotment result releasing on Dec 18

exam results
Published on Dec 18, 2022 10:50 AM IST

Punjab NEET UG provisional Seat allotment result releasing today, December 18.

Punjab NEET UG Provisional Seat allotment result releasing on Dec 18 (PTI)
ByHT Education Desk

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Punjab will announce the Punjab NEET UG Provisional Seat allotment result on December 18. Candidates can check the Punjab NEET UG provisional seat allotment result on bfuhs.ac.in.

After the Punjab NEET UG Provisional Seat allotment result candidates have to report at the provisionally allotted college on December 19 to December 20 till 5 pm. The provisionally allotted college has to pay the balance of six months fee through an online gateway the security amount.

As per the official notice, the display of the vacancy position is on December 20 on December 20, that online admission application forms will be accepted from December 19 to December 21, 2022, and the documents will be scrutinized on December 21, 2022. The counselling will also start on December 21, 2022.

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to check seat allotment result

Visit the official site of BFUHS at neetug.bfuhscounseling.com.

Click on Punjab NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result

Check the result

keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
