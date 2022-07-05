Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2021 released, download link here

Rajasthan Police has released Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Constable written examination can check the answer key through the official site of Rajasthan Police on police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The objection window will remain opened till July 7, 2022 11.59 pm. Candidates who want to download the answer key can do it through the official site of Rajasthan Police by following these simple steps given below.

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of Rajasthan Police on police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination for all the candidates was conducted on May 16, 2022 in Jaipur district. This recruitment drive will fill up 4588 vacancies of Constable in Rajasthan Police. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of Rajasthan Police.