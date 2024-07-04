Rajasthan PTET Results 2024 released at ptetvmou2024.com, here's direct link to check score

Vardhaman Mahavir Open University Kota declared the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Entrance Test (PTET 2024) result. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website at ptetvmou2024.com. Rajasthan PTET Result 2024 Live Updates Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results need to submit their login credentials like roll number and date of birth details in order to access results.(HT file)

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results need to submit their login credentials like roll number and date of birth details in order to access results.

Direct Link to check PTET- 2 Year Course (B.Ed.) Result 2024

Direct Link to check PTET Integrated Results

The PTET exam is held for admission to four-year BA-BEd, four-year BSc-BEd and two-year BEd courses offered by participating institutions of the state. The entrance exam took place on June 9 and both provisional and final answer keys have been released.

Those who have completed graduation are eligible for the two-year course and those who have passed Class 12 are eligible for the four-year course.

Candidates who wish to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps.

Rajasthan PTET result 2024: How to check the score

Visit the official website at ptetvmou2024.com

Look out for the link to check the result on the home page, open the 2-year or 4-year course result link.

A new page appears where candidates who have appeared for the exam need to submit their login credentials to access the result.

Login credentials like roll number and date of birth details needs to be submitted.

On submitting the login credentials, result will be displayed on the screen

Verify your details and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website.

