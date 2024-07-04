 Rajasthan PTET Results 2024 released at ptetvmou2024.com, here's direct link to check score - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rajasthan PTET Results 2024 released at ptetvmou2024.com, here's direct link to check score

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob
Jul 04, 2024 05:53 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website at ptetvmou2024.com.

Vardhaman Mahavir Open University Kota declared the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Entrance Test (PTET 2024) result. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website at ptetvmou2024.com. Rajasthan PTET Result 2024 Live Updates

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results need to submit their login credentials like roll number and date of birth details in order to access results.(HT file)
Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results need to submit their login credentials like roll number and date of birth details in order to access results.(HT file)

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results need to submit their login credentials like roll number and date of birth details in order to access results.

Direct Link to check PTET- 2 Year Course (B.Ed.) Result 2024

Direct Link to check PTET Integrated Results

The PTET exam is held for admission to four-year BA-BEd, four-year BSc-BEd and two-year BEd courses offered by participating institutions of the state. The entrance exam took place on June 9 and both provisional and final answer keys have been released.

Those who have completed graduation are eligible for the two-year course and those who have passed Class 12 are eligible for the four-year course.

Also Read: Rajasthan PTET Results 2024 released at ptetvmou2024.com, here’s how to download and other details

Candidates who wish to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps.

Rajasthan PTET result 2024: How to check the score

Visit the official website at ptetvmou2024.com

Look out for the link to check the result on the home page, open the 2-year or 4-year course result link.

A new page appears where candidates who have appeared for the exam need to submit their login credentials to access the result.

Login credentials like roll number and date of birth details needs to be submitted.

On submitting the login credentials, result will be displayed on the screen

Verify your details and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: Rajasthan PTET result 2024 declared, where and how to check scores

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Exam Results / Rajasthan PTET Results 2024 released at ptetvmou2024.com, here's direct link to check score
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On