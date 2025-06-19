Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th results 2025 declared, check details here

The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) Jaipur, has announced the final exam results for Class 10th and 12th students today, June 19. The RSOS 10th, 12th results 2025 were declared at 11:30 am. Students can check their marks on the official website, rsos.rajasthan.gov.in. RSOS Result 2025 live updates Rajasthan RSOS 10th and 12th results 2025 have been released. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The result is also available on rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.

The result date and time was confirmed by the state's education department through a post on X.

To check the results, students can follow the steps mentioned below-

Go to the Rajasthan State Open School's official website, rsos.rajasthan.gov.in.

The result links for Class 10th and 12th will be displayed on the home page. Open the one you need.

On the login window, enter the requested information.

Submit. Your result will be displayed on the next page.

Check the result and download the page for later use.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar declared the result at the Shiksha Sankul campus.

RSOS conducted the Class 10th and 12th final examinations from April 21 to May 16, 2025.

As per Live Hindustan, this year, a total of 1,03,004 students appeared for the Rajasthan Open School's Class 10th and 12th final examinations. Of them, 53,501 students appeared in Class 10th and 49,503 students took the exam in Class 12th.

The exams were, however, postponed in six districts, including Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Barmer, Sriganganagar and Jodhpur, owing to the India-Pakistan tensions. The exams in these districts were held from May 28 to 30, 2025.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Rajasthan State Open School.