Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi
Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th results 2025 declared, check details here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 19, 2025 01:24 PM IST

Rajasthan RSOS 10th and 12th results 2025 have been declared. Candidates can check details here.

The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) Jaipur, has announced the final exam results for Class 10th and 12th students today, June 19. The RSOS 10th, 12th results 2025 were declared at 11:30 am.  Students can check their marks on the official website, rsos.rajasthan.gov.in. RSOS Result 2025 live updates

Rajasthan RSOS 10th and 12th results 2025 have been released. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The result is also available on rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.

The result date and time was confirmed by the state's education department through a post on X.

To check the results, students can follow the steps mentioned below-

Go to the Rajasthan State Open School's official website, rsos.rajasthan.gov.in.

The result links for Class 10th and 12th will be displayed on the home page. Open the one you need.

On the login window, enter the requested information. 

Submit. Your result will be displayed on the next page. 

Check the result and download the page for later use. 

Education Minister Madan Dilawar declared the result at the Shiksha Sankul campus.

RSOS conducted the Class 10th and 12th final examinations from April 21 to May 16, 2025.

As per Live Hindustan, this year, a total of 1,03,004 students appeared for the Rajasthan Open School's Class 10th and 12th final examinations. Of them, 53,501 students appeared in Class 10th and 49,503 students took the exam in Class 12th.

The exams were, however, postponed in six districts, including Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Barmer, Sriganganagar and Jodhpur, owing to the India-Pakistan tensions. The exams in these districts were held from May 28 to 30, 2025.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Rajasthan State Open School. 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result.
News / Education News / Exam Results / Rajasthan RSOS 10th, 12th results 2025 declared, check details here
Exam and College Guide
