Home / Education / Exam Results / RBI Office Attendant 2020: List of provisionally shortlisted candidates out
RBI Office Attendant 2020: List of provisionally shortlisted candidates out(REUTERS)
RBI Office Attendant 2020: List of provisionally shortlisted candidates out(REUTERS)
exam results

RBI Office Attendant 2020: List of provisionally shortlisted candidates out

  • The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for the office attendant post. The list of all such candidates is available on the official website of the RBI.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 06:00 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for the office attendant post. The list of all such candidates is available on the official website of the RBI. Candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of the exam held on April 9 and 10.

RBI Office Attendant List

"This list is provisional, subject to the candidates clearing Language Proficiency Test, identity verification through photograph capturing, being found medically fit and submitting acceptable documentary evidence in respect of all eligibility criteria and relieving letter from the previous employer (if any)," it has informed candidates.

Shortlisted candidates have been asked to take a printout of the relevant proformae, duly complete them and send along with self-attested copies of certificates and speed post it to the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department of the respective regional offices on or before July 22.

RBI office attendant recruitment 2021: Know how to check result

Go to the official website of the RBI or else directly go to https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/

Click on the Recruitment of Office Attendants 2020 – Display of Roll Numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates

Download the file having the list of shortlisted candidates

Check your roll number


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reserve bank of india rbi board
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.