RBSE Class 5th and 8th Supplementary results released at rajshaladarpan.nic.in, here's direct link

Rajasthan Directorate of Education announced Class 5th and Class 8th Supplementary board exam results on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the RBSE class 5th and 8th supplementary results 2023 can check the results on the official website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in. RBSE announces Class 5th and 8th Supplementary results 2023; Check now on rajshaladarpan.nic.in

The supplementary examination for classes 5th and 8th was conducted from August 1 to August 17. A total of 479793 candidates appeared for the class 8th examination and 14455 candidates appeared for the class 5th examination.

RBSE Class 5th and 8th Supplementary results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter your class, district and roll number

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Check the results and take the print for future reference.

Rajasthan Directorate of Education announced Class 5th board exam results on June 1. This year the overall pass percentage is 97.30 percent for class 5th. Directorate of Education Rajasthan has announced Class 8 board exam results on May 17. This year around 13 lakh candidates were registered for the RBSE Class 8 board exam in the state.

