Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
REET certificate released at reet2024.co.in, direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 28, 2025 01:57 PM IST

Candidates who have passed the exam can download their certificates from reet2024.co.in.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) has released pass certificates for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET). Candidates who have passed the exam can download their certificates from reet2024.co.in. The direct link is given below.

REET certificate released at reet2024.co.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
(Representational image)(Unsplash)

The exam was held on February 27 and 28, in three shifts, and the result was declared on May 8.

To download the REET certificate, candidates need to use their roll numbers and dates of birth. Here is the direct link.

REET 2025 pass certificate

How to download REET pass certificate

  1. Go to reet2024.co.in
  2. Open the certificate download link
  3. Enter your login details
  4. Submit and download the certificate.

A total of 3,46,626 candidates registered for the REET level 1 exam, of whom 3,14,195 appeared for the exam. Of them, 1,95,847 candidates passed the exam. The level 1 pass percentage was 62.33 per cent.

In level 2, 9.68.502 candidates registered for the exam, of whom 8,79,671 appeared for the exam. A total of 3.93.124 candidates passed the exam, and the overall pass percentage was 44.69 per cent.

For both levels, 1,14,696 candidates registered for the exam, of whom 92,767 appeared and 47,097 passed, bringing the overall pass percentage to 50.77 per cent.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
