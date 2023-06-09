Home / Education / Exam Results / REET Main Level 2 results 2023 released for Urdu, Panjabi, Sindhi, and English at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

REET Main Level 2 results 2023 released for Urdu, Panjabi, Sindhi, and English at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 09, 2023 06:52 PM IST

REET RSMSSB Main Level 2 results 2023 released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the Main Level 2 results for Urdu, Panjabi, Sindi, and English. Candidates can download the list of selected candidates from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

List of candidates selected for Urdu

List of candidates selected for Punjabi

List of candidates selected for Sindhi

List of candidates selected for English

The RSMSSB examination for Urdu and Punjabi was held on February 28. The exam for Sindhi was conducted on March 1. The RSMSSB English examination was conducted on February 27.

REET Main Level 2 results 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the News and Notification

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the list of selected candidates

Check the results

Download the pdf and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
