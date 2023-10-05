News / Education / Exam Results / REET Result 2022: RSMSSB Teacher final selected candidates lists out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, links here

REET Result 2022: RSMSSB Teacher final selected candidates lists out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, links here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 05, 2023 08:35 PM IST

REET Result 2022: L1 and L2 selected candidates list out for various subjects. Check results below.

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released final selected candidates lists for REET L1 and L2 Result 2022 on October 5, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment process can check the results through the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The final recommended lists of selected candidates have been released for Upper Primary School Teacher for subjects including- Hindi, Sci-Maths, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Urdu and SST. The list has also been released for primary school teacher. Along with the lists, the cut off marks have also been released by the Board.

Direct link to check Upper Primary School Teacher list (Hindi)

Direct link to check Upper Primary School Teacher list (Sci-Maths)

Direct link to check Upper Primary School Teacher list (Punjabi)

Direct link to check Upper Primary School Teacher list (Sanskrit)

Direct link to check Upper Primary School Teacher list (Urdu)

Direct link to check Upper Primary School Teacher list (SST)

Direct link to check Primary School Teacher list

REET Result 2022: How to check final lists

To check the lists, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on result link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the link of the lists subject wise.
  • Click on the subject wise link and a PDF file will open.
  • Check the PDF file and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board had sent the recommendations of the candidates for the Upper Primary School Teacher Direct Recruitment Examination - 2022 to the department in September 2023. On the basis of it, the selected list of candidates has been issued. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RSMSSB.

