RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021 declared, direct link to check

Published on Aug 31, 2022 11:57 AM IST

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021 declared, direct link to check(File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021. The Rajasthan State & Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2021 result can be checked by appeared candidates on the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The mains examination was conducted on March 20 and 21, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. Candidates who have qualified the examination are eligible to appear for personality and viva-voca test. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021: How to check

  • Visit the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on RPSC RAS Mains Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open.
  • Check the roll number and download the file.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam was conducted to fill up 988 posts out of which 363 posts are for Rajasthan State Services and 625 posts are for Subordinate Services. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.

rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in exam result.
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
