RPSC RAS/RTS marks 2018 released, here's direct link to check
- RPSC RAS/RTS marks 2018: Candidates who have appeared in the RPSC RAS/RTS Combined Competitive Exam 2018 can check their marks online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC RAS/RTS marks 2018: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Wednesday released the marks for the RAS/RTS Combined Competitive Main Exam 2018 on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the RPSC RAS/RTS Combined Competitive Exam 2018 can check their marks online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The commission will conduct the first phase interviews from March 22 to 26, 2021.
Direct link to check RPSC RAS/RTS marks 2018.
How to check RPSC RAS/RTS marks 2018:
Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the "Candidate's Information" tab and click on the "Results"
Click on the link that reads, "Marks for RAS/RTS Comb. Comp. (Mains) Exam 2018"
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The RPSC RAS/RTS marks 2018 will be displayed on the screen
Download the marks and take its printout for future use.
