RPSC releases reserve list and cut-off marks for Sr Teacher Gr II Comp Exam 2016
Mar 25, 2023 09:32 PM IST
RPSC Reserve List and Cutoff Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2016 (Sanskrit) on March 26.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission( RPSC) has released the Reserve List and Cutoff Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2016 (Sanskrit) on March 26. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website at psc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Here's the direct link to check the result
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the result.
RPSC Reserve List and Cutoff Marks : Know how to check
Visit the official website at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/
On the homepage, click on the “ Reserve List and Cutoff Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2016 (Sanskrit)”
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check the result and take the print for future reference.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.