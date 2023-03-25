Home / Education / Exam Results / RPSC releases reserve list and cut-off marks for Sr Teacher Gr II Comp Exam 2016

RPSC releases reserve list and cut-off marks for Sr Teacher Gr II Comp Exam 2016

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 25, 2023 09:32 PM IST

RPSC Reserve List and Cutoff Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2016 (Sanskrit) on March 26.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission( RPSC) has released the Reserve List and Cutoff Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2016 (Sanskrit) on March 26. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website at psc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Admit card for RPSC assistant engineer combined competitive examination has been released.(File Photo)
Admit card for RPSC assistant engineer combined competitive examination has been released.(File Photo)

Here's the direct link to check the result

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the result.

RPSC Reserve List and Cutoff Marks : Know how to check

Visit the official website at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

On the homepage, click on the “ Reserve List and Cutoff Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2016 (Sanskrit)”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in result
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out