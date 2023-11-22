close_game
RPSC RO grade 2, EO grade 4 results 2022 out on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 22, 2023 09:28 AM IST

Candidates can now go to the commission's website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and check RPSC EO, RO results 2022.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced results of the Revenue Officer (RO) grade 2 and Executive Officer (EO) grade 4 competitive examination, 2022. Candidates can now go to the commission's website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and check RPSC EO, RO results 2022.

RPSC RO, EO results 2022 announced on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, link here(File Photo)

The examination was held in two shifts on May 14 last year. The commission has now published the list of candidates provisionally selected for eligibility checking along with cut-off marks.

Check category-wise cut-off marks below:

RPSC RO EO result 2022(rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in)

The commission clarified that the list issued on November 21 is not final, as it will be prepared only after document verification. Candidates have to bring their detailed application forms during counselling/document verification.

The detailed schedule for document verification will be announced later on the commission's website.

Results of two candidates with roll numbers 1130209 and 1466411 have been put on hold due to administrative reasons, the commission has informed.

Here is the direct link to check results:

RPSC RO, EO result 2022: Check here.

