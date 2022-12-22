RRB Group D Result 2022 Declared: RRB Chennai results out at rrbchennai.gov.in

Railway Recruitment Board has declared RRB Group D Result 2022 for Chennai region. Candidates can check the group results through the official site of RRB Chennai at rrbchennai.gov.in.

The cut off marks has been released. The percentile score is 94.06 for unreserved, 86.46 for SC, 81.40 for ST, 90.84 percent for OBC and 77.91 percent for EWS.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) exam was conducted from August 17 to October 11, 2022 for r the Posts in Level-1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix against Centralised Employment Notice- CEN RRC 01/2019. All the candidates who are shortlisted will have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test.

RRB Group D Result 2022 Declared: How to check RRB Chennai result

To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of RRB Chennai at rrbchennai.gov.in.

Click on RRB Chennai Group D Result link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where roll numbers will be given.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

