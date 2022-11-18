Home / Education / Exam Results / RRB NTPC Level 5 result and Cut-Off marks released at rrbcdg.gov.in, get link

RRB NTPC Level 5 result and Cut-Off marks released at rrbcdg.gov.in, get link

exam results
Published on Nov 18, 2022 08:51 PM IST

RRB has released Cut-Off and marks for level 5 CEN-01/2019 (NTPC).

RRB NTPC Level 5 result and Cut-Off marks released at rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB NTPC Level 5 result and Cut-Off marks released at rrbcdg.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

Railway Recruitment Board has released the Cut-Off and marks for level 5. Candidates who took the examination can check the result and cut-off marks on the official website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

“The Document Verification (DV) will commence from 05.12.2022 onwards, the details will be published in the website. The candidates scheduled for DV will get an email and SMS to download their e-call letter from RRB”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check shortlisted candidates

Direct link to check Cut-Off marks

RRB NTPC Level 5 result and Cut-Off marks: How to check

Visit the official website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the" List of candidates shortlisted for Pay Level-5 posts" and “Cut-Off marks for shortlisting”

A list will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrb result rrb rrb e-call letter of rescheduled 2nd stage cbt ( + 1 more
rrb result rrb rrb e-call letter of rescheduled 2nd stage cbt (

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out