RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check graduate posts results when out
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Graduate level posts results to be out on official RRB websites. Follow the blog for latest updates.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards have yet to declare the RRB NTPC Result 2025. The date and time of the announcement have not been shared by the Board yet. When declared, all the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate level posts recruitment examination results on the official website of the regional RRBs under which they have applied....Read More
Along with the results, the scorecard and cut-off details are expected to be shared by the Board.
The computer-based test was held from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The paper had 100 questions, each worth one mark. Negative marking was also used, and 1/3 marks were deducted for every incorrect answer.
The provisional answer key was released on July 1 and the objection window was closed on July 6, 2025. Candidates had to pay ₹50/- as bank charges per question.
This recruitment drive will fill up 8113 graduate-level posts in the organisation. Out of the total number of posts, 1736 vacancies for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for the Senior Clerk cum Typist post. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Posts to be filled
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Check posts to be filled here
● Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor
● Station Master
● Goods Train Manager
● Junior Account Assistant Cum Typist
● Senior Clerk Cum Typist
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Result not out yet
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards have yet to declare the RRB NTPC Result 2025.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: How to check results?
Visit the official website of RRBs.
Click on RRB NTPC Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Vacancy breakups
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Out of the total number of posts, 1736 vacancies for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for the Senior Clerk cum Typist post.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: 8000+ vacancies to be filled
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: This recruitment drive will fill up 8113 graduate-level posts in the organisation.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Answer key released on July 1
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The provisional answer key was released on July 1 and the objection window was closed on July 6, 2025. Candidates had to pay ₹50/- as bank charges per question.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: About paper pattern
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The paper had 100 questions, each worth one mark. Negative marking was also used, and 1/3 marks were deducted for every incorrect answer.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: CBT 1 exam dates
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The computer-based test was held from June 5 to June 24, 2025.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Other details to be shared with results
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Along with the results, the scorecard and cut-off details are expected to be shared by the Board.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Where to check results?
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: When declared, all the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate level posts recruitment examination results on the official website of the regional RRBs under which they have applied.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Date and time
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The date and time of announcement of results for computer based test have not been shared yet.