RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check graduate posts results when out

RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards have yet to declare the RRB NTPC Result 2025. The date and time of the announcement have not been shared by the Board yet. When declared, all the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate level posts recruitment examination results on the official website of the regional RRBs under which they have applied....Read More

Along with the results, the scorecard and cut-off details are expected to be shared by the Board.

The computer-based test was held from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The paper had 100 questions, each worth one mark. Negative marking was also used, and 1/3 marks were deducted for every incorrect answer.

The provisional answer key was released on July 1 and the objection window was closed on July 6, 2025. Candidates had to pay ₹50/- as bank charges per question.

This recruitment drive will fill up 8113 graduate-level posts in the organisation. Out of the total number of posts, 1736 vacancies for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for the Senior Clerk cum Typist post. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.