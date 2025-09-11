RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Where to check Graduate level posts results when out

RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards have not yet announced the RRB NTPC Result 2025. When released, the graduate-level post results can be checked by all candidates who appeared on the official website of the regional RRBs under which they applied. The Board is expected to release the cut-off marks and scorecard along with the results....Read More

The Computer-Based test for graduate-level posts commenced on June 5 and concluded on June 24, 2025. The exam had 100 questions, and each question carried 1 mark. Negative marking will apply, and 1/3rd of the total marks assigned to a question will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

The provisional answer key for it was released on June 1, and the objection window closed on July 6, 2025.

RRB NTPC Graduate level posts recruitment drive will fill 8113 vacancies. Out of the total number of vacancies, 1736 vacancies are for the Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for the Senior Clerk cum Typist post. Follow the blog for latest updates.