RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Websites to check for graduate posts results when out
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Graduate level posts results not out yet. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, time, how to check and more.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards will announce the RRB NTPC Result 2025 on the official websites. Candidates who have appeared for the graduate level posts CBT exam can check the results when out on the official website of the regional RRBs under which they have applied....Read More
The results will be out along with category-wise cut-off marks, scorecard as well.
The Board conducted the graduate-level computer-based test from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The exam had 100 questions, and each question carried 1 mark.
Negative marking will apply, and 1/3rd of the total marks assigned to a question will be deducted for every incorrect answer.
The provisional answer key for it was released on June 1, and the objection window closed on July 6, 2025.
RRB NTPC Graduate level posts recruitment drive will fill 8113 vacancies. Out of the total number of vacancies, 1736 vacancies are for the Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for the Senior Clerk cum Typist post. Follow the blog for latest updates.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Stages of exam
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: There shall be two stage Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer based Aptitude Test (CBAT)/ Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable”
● Computer based Aptitude Test for Station Master and
● Typing Skill Test for Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist.
● For Goods Train Manager, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, there shall be two stage CBTs followed by document verification and medical examination.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: How to check
Visit the official website of RRBs.
Click on RRB NTPC Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Vacancy breakups
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Vacancy details
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Provisional answer key date
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Negative marking for wrong answers
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Paper pattern
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Exam date
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Other details to be out with results
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Where to check when results are out?
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Date and time
