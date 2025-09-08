RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Websites to check for graduate posts results when out

RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards will announce the RRB NTPC Result 2025 on the official websites. Candidates who have appeared for the graduate level posts CBT exam can check the results when out on the official website of the regional RRBs under which they have applied....Read More

The results will be out along with category-wise cut-off marks, scorecard as well.

The Board conducted the graduate-level computer-based test from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The exam had 100 questions, and each question carried 1 mark.

Negative marking will apply, and 1/3rd of the total marks assigned to a question will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

The provisional answer key for it was released on June 1, and the objection window closed on July 6, 2025.

RRB NTPC Graduate level posts recruitment drive will fill 8113 vacancies. Out of the total number of vacancies, 1736 vacancies are for the Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for the Senior Clerk cum Typist post. Follow the blog for latest updates.