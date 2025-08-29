RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live Updates: Where, how to check Graduate level posts results when out
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live: Graduate level posts results to be out on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards has not yet released the RRB NTPC Result 2025. When declared, all the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate level posts recruitment examination results on the official website of regional RRBs under which they have applied....Read More
The Board is expected to release the scorecard and cut off details along with the results. However, no official update on the same is available.
The computer-based test for graduate-level posts was conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025, at various exam centres across the country. The paper had 100 questions, each worth one mark. Negative marking was also used, and 1/3 marks were deducted for every incorrect answer.
The Board released the provisional answer key on June 1, 2025. The objection window was closed on July 6, 2025.
This recruitment drive will fill up 8113 graduate level posts in the organisation. Out of the total number of posts, 1736 vacancies for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for the Senior Clerk cum Typist post. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.
