    RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live Updates: Where, how to check Graduate level posts results when out

    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Published on: Aug 29, 2025 11:17 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live: Graduate level posts results to be out on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live Updates: Where, how to check Graduate level posts results when out
    RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards has not yet released the RRB NTPC Result 2025. When declared, all the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate level posts recruitment examination results on the official website of regional RRBs under which they have applied....Read More

    The Board is expected to release the scorecard and cut off details along with the results. However, no official update on the same is available.

    The computer-based test for graduate-level posts was conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025, at various exam centres across the country. The paper had 100 questions, each worth one mark. Negative marking was also used, and 1/3 marks were deducted for every incorrect answer.

    The Board released the provisional answer key on June 1, 2025. The objection window was closed on July 6, 2025.

    This recruitment drive will fill up 8113 graduate level posts in the organisation. Out of the total number of posts, 1736 vacancies for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for the Senior Clerk cum Typist post. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 29, 2025 11:17 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live: Vacancies to be filled

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live: This recruitment drive will fill up 8113 graduate level posts in the organisation.

    Aug 29, 2025 11:14 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live: Provisional key dates

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live: The Board released the provisional answer key on June 1, 2025. The objection window was closed on July 6, 2025.

    Aug 29, 2025 11:10 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live: Negative markings for wrong answers

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live: Negative marking was also used, and 1/3 marks were deducted for every incorrect answer.

    Aug 29, 2025 11:07 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live: Paper pattern

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live: The paper had 100 questions, each worth one mark.

    Aug 29, 2025 11:05 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live: Exam dates

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live: The computer-based test for graduate-level posts was conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025, at various exam centres across the country.

    Aug 29, 2025 11:02 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live: Other details with results

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live: The Board is expected to release the scorecard and cut off details along with the results. However, no official update on the same is available.

    Aug 29, 2025 10:59 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live: Where to check results?

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live: When declared, all the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate level posts recruitment examination results on the official website of regional RRBs under which they have applied.

    Aug 29, 2025 10:56 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live: Date and time

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 Live: The date and time of the results have not been announced yet.

