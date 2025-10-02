RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News LIVE: Steps to download NTPC Undergraduate results when released

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News LIVE: Know the steps to check results when out. (Shakti Yadav/HT file)

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News LIVE: The Railway Recruitment Boards has not released the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 so far. When released, candidates who took the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) examination will be able to check and download their results on the official website of the regional RRBs under which they have applied....Read More

The RRB NTPC UG examination was conducted on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025 at various exam centres across the country.

Following this, the provisional answer key was released on September 15, and the objection window closed on September 20, 2025.

Candidates had to pay ₹50/-plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question to raise an objection.

Through this recruitment drive, RRBs aim to fill up 3445 vacancies across the country. Of these, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.

RRB NTPC UG Results 2025: Steps to check

Candidates can check the results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of RRBs. On the home page, click on the link to check the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025. Enter your credentials to login, and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

