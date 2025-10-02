RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News LIVE: Steps to download NTPC Undergraduate results when released
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News LIVE: The Railway Recruitment Boards is expected to release the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 in due course. When out, candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination will be able to check and download results on the official website of the regional RRBs.
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News LIVE: The Railway Recruitment Boards has not released the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 so far. When released, candidates who took the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) examination will be able to check and download their results on the official website of the regional RRBs under which they have applied....Read More
The RRB NTPC UG examination was conducted on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025 at various exam centres across the country.
Following this, the provisional answer key was released on September 15, and the objection window closed on September 20, 2025.
Candidates had to pay ₹50/-plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question to raise an objection.
Through this recruitment drive, RRBs aim to fill up 3445 vacancies across the country. Of these, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.
RRB NTPC UG Results 2025: Steps to check
Candidates can check the results by following the steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website of RRBs.
- On the home page, click on the link to check the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025.
- Enter your credentials to login, and submit.
- Check your result displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
Follow the blog for latest updates on RRB NTPC UG results, direct link and more.
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News LIVE: Objection window
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News LIVE: Candidates were invited to raise objections against the provisional answer key till September 20, 2025.
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News LIVE: Provisional answer key already released
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News LIVE: The RRB NTPC UG provisional answer key was released on September 15, 2025.
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News LIVE: When was examination conducted?
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News LIVE: The RRB NTPC UG examination was conducted on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025.
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News LIVE: How to download results when out?
Visit the official website of RRBs.
On the home page, click on the link to check the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025.
Enter your credentials to login, and submit.
Check your result displayed on the screen.
Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News LIVE: Where to check
RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News LIVE: Candidates will be able to check the results, when released, on the official website of the regional RRBs under which they have applied.