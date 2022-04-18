RSMSSB Fireman 2021 results declared, check list of shortlisted candidates

RSMSSB fireman and assistant fire officer 2021 results: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) on Monday, April 18 declared the results of the exam for recruitment of fireman and assistant fire officers 2021.

The candidates who have cleared the exam have been shortlisted for physical and practical test. The list of candidates shortlisted in purely provisional.

Candidates can check Assistant Fire officer and Fireman recruitment exam 2021 results on the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

<strong>Fireman 2021: List of shortlisted candidates for physical and practical test</strong>

<strong>Assistant Fire officer 2021: List of shortlisted candidates for physical and practical test</strong>

The RSMSSB Assistant Fire officer and Fireman recruitment exam 2021 was conducted on January 29, 2022.

RSMSSB Fireman and Assistant Fire officer recruitment exam 2021 results: Steps to check

Visit the official website of RSMSSB

Go to latest news section

Click on links for List of selected candidates for physical and practical test

The list of shortlisted candidates will appear on the screen

Download the results

The number of candidates shortlisted for physical and practical test is around 10 times the number of posts advertised.

Last month RSMSSB had released the answer keys for the written exam and invited objections from candidates. This recruitment drive is being held to fill 629 vacancies out of which 600 vacancies are for posts of fireman and 29 vacancies are for the posts of assistant fire officer.