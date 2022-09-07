RSMSSB Livestock Assistant result out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link h
RSMSSB Livestock Assistant result: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the final result for recruitment for the post of Livestock Assistant in the animal husbandry department.
RSMSSB conducted the Livestock Assistant written exam on June 4, 2022. The result of which was declared on July 7, 2022. Qualified candidates appeared for document verification.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1436 vacancies for the post of Livestock assistant in the animal husbandry department.
Now the board has declared the final merit list of candidates qualified for appointment. Cut off marks has also been released.
Here’s how to download
Visit official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Click on ‘Results’ tab
Click on the link for Livestock Assistant post
The Livestock Assistant result will appear on your screen
Check and download for future purposes
Here’s the direct link. Click here.
