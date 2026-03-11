State Bank of India has released the SBI Clerk Mains 2026 scorecard. Candidates who have appeared for the mains examination can check the scorecard through the official website of SBI at sbi.bank.in. SBI Clerk Mains 2026 scorecard released at sbi.bank.in, direct link to check here

The main exam was held on November 21, 2025. The exam consisted of 200-mark questions. The exam duration was for 2 hours and 40 minutes. The question paper wa divided into 4 sections- General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude. Each test had a separate timing.

The result was announced on February 27, 2026.

Direct link to download SBI Clerk Mains 2026 scorecard

SBI Clerk Mains 2026 scorecard: How to download Candidates who want to check and download the scorecard can do so using the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.bank.in.

2. Click on careers page and again on SBI Junior Associate page link.

3. Click on SBI Clerk Mains 2026 scorecard link available on the page.

4. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

5. Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed.

6. Check the scorecard and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 5180 Junior Associate posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.