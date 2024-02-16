State Bank of India has announced SBI Clerk prelims result. Candidates who have appeared in this SBI Clerk prelims examination can go to the bank’s website, sbi.co.in and download their scorecards using the link given in the careers portal. SBI Clerk Result 2024: Junior Associates Prelims result out, steps to check(REUTERS)

How to check SBI Clerk prelims result 2024

Go to sbi.co.in and then to the careers portal.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Click on join SBI and then on current openings.

Open the ‘RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)’ tab and click on the scorecard download link.

Login by entering the required information.

Check and download your scorecard.

The SBI Clerk preliminary examination took place on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination.

The main examination will be conducted on February 25 and March 4, 2024. In the main examination, there will be 190 questions for 200 marks. The duration of the main exam is 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The SBI Clerk recruitment drive will fill a total of 8,283 Junior Associate vacancies in the bank.