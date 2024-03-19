SBI PO Final Result 2023 announced, direct link to check roll numbers here

State Bank of India has announced SBI PO Final Result 2023 on March 19, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for group exercise and interview round can check the Probationary Officer final result on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI PO Final Result 2023 announced, check roll numbers here

The group exercise and interview was held during January 2024. The Bank has released the roll numbers of the candidates provisionally selected as Probationary Officers.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The psychometric test was likely conducted from January 16 onwards and Group Exercise & Personal Interview (At LHO centres) conducted from January 21 onwards at various exam centres across the country. Those candidates who qualified for the main examination were eligible to appear for the interview round.

SBI PO Final Result 2023: How to check

To check the final result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on careers link and then click on current opening link.

A new page will open where SBI PO 2023 final result link will be available.

Click on the link and the PDF file will open.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The main exam was conducted on December 5, 2023, and the result was announced on January 11, 2024.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2000 Probationary Officer posts in the organisation. The registration was done from September 7 to September 27, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.