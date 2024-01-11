State Bank of India has declared SBI PO Mains Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Probationary Officer main examination can check the results through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI PO Mains Result 2023 declared, here’s direct link to check (HT File)

The main examination was conducted on December 5 and 16, 2023, across the country at various exam centres. The main Examination was held online and consisted of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The exam duration was for 3 hours.

Direct link to download SBI PO Mains Result 2023

SBI PO Mains Result 2023: How to download

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on careers link and then click on current opening link.

A new page will open where SBI PO Mains 2023 result link will be available.

Click on the link and the PDF file will open.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have qualified the main examination will be eligible for the Psychometric test, Group exercise and interview. The psychometric test will be conducted January 16 onwards and Group Exercise & Personal Interview (At LHO centres) will be conducted from January 21 onwards.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2000 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.