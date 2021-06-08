Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Result 2021: Direct link, how to check here

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has declared Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Result 2021 on June 7, 2021. The direct link to check result has been activated on the official site on June 8, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Class 6 entrance exam can check the result through the official site of secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The result list for boys and girls has been released by the Board on the official website. Students who want to check the result can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of secondary.biharboardonline.com.

• Click on result link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates can check Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Result 2021 link.

• Click on the result link and a new PDF file will open separate for boys and girls.

• Check the result and download the file.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6 entrance test was conducted on January 30, 2021. A total of 120 candidates have passed the examination out of which 60 are boys and 60 are girls. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BSEB.