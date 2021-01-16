IND USA
Home / Education / Exam Results / Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6th prelims result 2021 to be declared today
SAV class 6th prelims result to be declared today
SAV class 6th prelims result to be declared today(HT file)
Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6th prelims result 2021 to be declared today

  Bihar School Education Board will on Saturday declare the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) class 6th prelims entrance exam result. Candidates who have appeared for the SAV class 6th prelims entrance exam on December 17 will be able to check their results online at secondary.biharboardonline.com
By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:26 PM IST

Bihar School Education Board will on Saturday declare the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) class 6th prelims entrance exam result. Candidates who have appeared for the SAV class 6th prelims entrance exam on December 17 will be able to check their results online at secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB will conduct the SAV main admission test on January 30 for which the admit card will be released on Saturday afternoon.

According to an official notice, a total of 600 boys and 600 girls have appeared for the prelims exams who will get their results today.

The SAV main exam will be held in two sessions. The first session will be held from 10 to 12:30 pm and the second session will be held from 2 to 4:30 pm. Candidates must reach the exam center at least 10 minutes before the commencement of exam.

The SAV main exam will be held in two papers both in Hindi and English. Each question paper will be for 150 marks and the total exam will be for 300 marks.

The paper-I will have 100 marks’ subjective questions asked from mathematics and 50 multiple choice questions from the intellectual ability. In paper-II, questions will be asked from English, Hindi, Science carrying 40 marks each, and questions carrying 30 marks will be from social science.

SAV class 6th prelims result to be declared today(HT file)
SAV class 6th prelims result to be declared today(HT file)
Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6th prelims result 2021 to be declared today

