Home / Education / Exam Results / SRMJEE Result 2021 to release tomorrow, here’s how to check
SRMJEE Result 2021 to release tomorrow, here’s how to check(HT FILE)
SRMJEE Result 2021 to release tomorrow, here’s how to check(HT FILE)
exam results

SRMJEE Result 2021 to release tomorrow, here’s how to check

SRMJEE Result 2021 to release tomorrow, May 27, 2021. Candidates can check the result on the official site of SRMIST on srmist.edu.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 03:59 PM IST

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, SRMIST will announce SRMJEE Result 2021 on May 27, 2021. The SRM Institute of Science and Technology Joint Entrance Exam, SRMJEE Result will be available to candidates on the official site of SRMIST on srmist.edu.in. The Phase I examination was conducted on May 23 and 24, 2021.

The result will include the candidate’s qualifying status, rank secured along with the basic details. On the basis of the candidate’s rank, seat availability, and choices filled, the counselling will be conducted for the allotment of seats to candidates for admissions to BTech programmes. Candidates can check their results by following these simple steps given below.

SRMJEE Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of SRMIST on srmist.edu.in.

• Click on SRMJEE Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Once done click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate is not happy with the marks scored by them, they can appear for the second phase of the exam. Phase –II exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 25 and July 26 in 3 slots in the online remote proctored exam mode.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam result srm institute of science and technology education + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.