SSC CGL 2020 final result out on ssc.nic.in, 7108 candidates recommended

SSC CGL Result 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared final result of Combined Graduate Level examination or SSC CGL 2020 after three tires of examination and document verification.

Candidates can go to the result tab on ssc.nic.in to view the list of selected candidates. They can also download the result notification from the commission's website, or check it below.

SSC CGL 2020 final result link

Based on merit-cum-preference of posts at the time of document verification, a total of 7108 candidates have been provisionally recommended for appointment.

The commission said in the event of ties in scores of candidates in tier 1+2+3 exams, merit has been decided using the following method:

(i) Total marks of relevant papers in Tier-II Examination.

(ii) Total marks in Tier-III Examination.

(iii) Date of birth, with older candidate placed higher.

(iv) Alphabetical order in which the names of the candidates appear.

“The final result of candidates bearing Roll Numbers 3206606490, 3206612624, 8601014419 & 9211006954 is kept withheld on account of Photo/Signature mismatch,” SSC said.

If a candidate is selected and does not receive any correspondence from the commission or the user department within one year, s/he has to bring it to the notice of the user department thereafter, it added.

Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the SSC website on November 11.

For more information, read the notification below: