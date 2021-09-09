Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC CGL 2020 tier 1 result on December 11
SSC CGL 2020 tier 1 result on December 11

  By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 10:12 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 10:12 AM IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday, September 8, has informed candidates that the result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2020 (Tier-I) will be released on December 11, 2021. The SSC CGL 2020 exam was held in August. 

So far, the Commission has released the provisional answer key of the answer. 

The final answer key is expected soon.

The result of the SSC CGL 2020 will be based on the final answer key. Candidates who qualify in the tier 1 exam will be shortlisted for the tier 2 exam. 

The final result of CHSL 2018 and the tier 2 exam result of CHSL 2019 will be declared on September 30, the SSC has said in a notification released on September 6.

The result of the physical efficiency test of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2020 will also be released on September 30, the Commission has said.

On October 31, the Commission will release the result of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2020, and Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2020.

