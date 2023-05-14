Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC CGL 2022 final result out, 36,001 candidates qualify

SSC CGL 2022 final result out, 36,001 candidates qualify

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 14, 2023 09:47 AM IST

A total of 36,001 candidates have been provisionally selected for various departments on merit-cum-preference submitted by them online.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday announced final result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2022. A total of 36,001 candidates have been provisionally selected for various departments on merit-cum-preference submitted by them online. Their appointment is subject to qualifying in document verification by user departments, the commission said.

SSC CGL 2022 final result out (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
SSC CGL 2022 final result out (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Of the total selected candidates, 3,798 belong to the EWS category, 5,571 to SC and 2,888 to the ST category. A total of 8,337 OBC, 15,407 unreserved candidates have qualified.

The number of 2,935 ESM, 451 OH, 420 VH, 277 HH and 160 PwD-others candidates have also qualified.

SSC announced CGL 2022 tier 1 exam results on February 9, 2023. The tier 2 exam was held in computer-based mode from March 2 to 7.

The commission has also published details on post-wise number of vacancies, vacancies filled and cut-off marks in the result document.

Final results of six debarred candidates have not been processed and that of 63 candidates have been kept withheld in compliance with various court orders, SSC has informed.

SSC CGL 2022 result notice.

SSC CGL 2022 result direct link.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc ssc.nic.in exam result. + 1 more
ssc ssc.nic.in exam result.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out