SSC CGL final results 2018 likely to be declared today at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL final results 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the final results of the combined graduate level (CGL) recruitment examination 2018 on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, on its official website.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the SSC CGL recruitment examination 2018 will be able to check their results online at ssc.nic.in.

The commission had conducted the SSC CGL recruitment Tier-1 examination from June 4 to 9, 2019. The shortlisted candidates were allowed to appear for the Tier 2 examination from September 1 to 13, 2019. The SSC CGL Tier-III examination was conducted on December 29, 2019. The Tier III result was announced on September 30, 2020.

How to check SSC CGL final results 2018 after it is announced:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check SSC CGL final results 2018

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The SSC CGL final results 2018 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its printout for future use.