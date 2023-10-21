News / Education / Exam Results / SSC CGL Result 2023: Tier I withheld result out at ssc.nic.in, link here

SSC CGL Result 2023: Tier I withheld result out at ssc.nic.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 21, 2023 11:47 AM IST

SSC CGL 2023 Tier I withheld result declared at ssc.nic.in. The result is available here.

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL 2023 Tier I withheld result. Candidates who have appeared for Tier-I of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 can check the result through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The tier I examination result was announced on September 19, 2023 on the website of the Commission wherein result of 113 candidates were kept withheld on account of various Court Cases.

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier i Result 

As per the official notice, now, in compliance of the Hon’ble CAT, Principal Bench, New Delhi’s interim order dated 09.10.2023 in OA No. 1940/2023 filed in Hon’ble CAT, New Delhi, withheld result of 107 candidates is declared as per the list Annexed. The result is provisional and subject to the final outcome of the Court Case.

Those candidates who have qualified the Tier I exam are eligible to appear for Tier II exam. The admit cards of the qualified candidates for appearing in Tier-II examination will be issued by the concerned Regional Offices and the qualified candidates are advised to visit the website of the Regional Office concerned.

The marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on the website of the Commission from October 23, 2023 to October 25, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here

Saturday, October 21, 2023
