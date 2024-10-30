Edit Profile
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Check latest updates on CGL tier 1 results

    By HT Education Desk
    Oct 30, 2024 3:31 PM IST
    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live Updates: The tier 1 result will be announced at ssc.gov.in. Check live updates below.
    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Check latest updates on CGL results here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Check latest updates on CGL results here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission will declare the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam results on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check it using roll numbers when declared. The commission does not provide prior information about the date and time of the announcement of the result. ...Read More

    The SSC conducted the recruitment exam from September 9 to 26 and released provisional answer keys on October 4. Objections to the tentative answer key were invited up to October 8.

    The paper of the tier 1 exam was based on objective-type multiple-choice and from four topics/subjects-

    General Intelligence and Reasoning

    General Awareness

    Quantitative Aptitude

    English Comprehension.

    To pass the tier 1 exam, unreserved category candidates need 30 per cent marks. For OBC and EWS category candidates, pass marks are 25 per cent and for all others, pass marks are 20 per cent.

    SSC CGL is being conducted for 17,727 group B and group C vacancies. Check latest updates on SSC CGL tier 1 result below.

    Oct 30, 2024 3:31 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 exam dates

    Oct 30, 2024 2:50 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Steps to check results

    1. Go to ssc.gov.in.
    2. Open the result tab and then go to the CGL exam page.
    3. Open the result PDF
    4. Check your result using roll number.
    Oct 30, 2024 2:48 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Login credentials required to check tier 1 results

    Oct 30, 2024 2:46 PM IST

    SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 results awaited

