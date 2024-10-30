SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Check latest updates on CGL tier 1 results

SSC CGL Result 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission will declare the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam results on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check it using roll numbers when declared. The commission does not provide prior information about the date and time of the announcement of the result. ...Read More

The SSC conducted the recruitment exam from September 9 to 26 and released provisional answer keys on October 4. Objections to the tentative answer key were invited up to October 8.

The paper of the tier 1 exam was based on objective-type multiple-choice and from four topics/subjects-

General Intelligence and Reasoning

General Awareness

Quantitative Aptitude

English Comprehension.

To pass the tier 1 exam, unreserved category candidates need 30 per cent marks. For OBC and EWS category candidates, pass marks are 25 per cent and for all others, pass marks are 20 per cent.

SSC CGL is being conducted for 17,727 group B and group C vacancies. Check latest updates on SSC CGL tier 1 result below.