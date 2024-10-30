SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Check latest updates on CGL tier 1 results
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission will declare the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam results on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check it using roll numbers when declared. The commission does not provide prior information about the date and time of the announcement of the result. ...Read More
The SSC conducted the recruitment exam from September 9 to 26 and released provisional answer keys on October 4. Objections to the tentative answer key were invited up to October 8.
The paper of the tier 1 exam was based on objective-type multiple-choice and from four topics/subjects-
General Intelligence and Reasoning
General Awareness
Quantitative Aptitude
English Comprehension.
To pass the tier 1 exam, unreserved category candidates need 30 per cent marks. For OBC and EWS category candidates, pass marks are 25 per cent and for all others, pass marks are 20 per cent.
SSC CGL is being conducted for 17,727 group B and group C vacancies. Check latest updates on SSC CGL tier 1 result below.
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 exam dates
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The tier 1 exam was held from September 9 to 26 and provisional answer keys were released on October 4. Objections to the tentative answer key were invited up to October 8. Next, the commission will announce results at ssc.gov.in.
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Steps to check results
- Go to ssc.gov.in.
- Open the result tab and then go to the CGL exam page.
- Open the result PDF
- Check your result using roll number.
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Login credentials required to check tier 1 results
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: After the official announcement, the tier 1 results will be available at ssc.gov.in. Candidates will be able to check their selection status using roll numbers.
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 results awaited
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The result of the SSC CGL tier 1 exam is awaited. When declared, candidates can check it on ssc.gov.in.