SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 result awaited at ssc.gov.in, tier 2 dates out
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission has confirmed that the Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 (SSC CGL Tier 2) examination, 2024 will be held on January 18, 19 and 20, 2025. With this, the result of the tier 1 examination is expected to be declared soon. When announced, candidates can check the SSC CGL tier 1 result at ssc.gov.in. ...Read More
The commission will share the result in a PDF, mentioning the roll numbers of the candidates shortlisted for the tier 2 examination.
The SSC CGL Tier I exam was held from September 9 to September 26, 2024, at exam centres across the country.
Questions were objective-type with multiple-choices on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for the English Comprehension section.
The commission released the CGL tier 1 provisional answer keys on October 4 and the objection window was closed on October 8. As seen before, the result will be declared next.
SSC CGL tier 1 pass marks
General/unreserved: 30 per cent
OBC, EWS: 20 per cent
All others: 20 per cent.
With this exam, SSC aims to fill 17,727 central government vacancies for group B and group C posts.
- Go to ssc.gov.in and open the results tab.
- Select the exam name
- Download the result PDF
- If you have been shortlisted for the second tier of the exam, your roll number will be mentioned on the PDF.
