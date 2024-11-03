SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Check latest updates on tier 1 results

SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is awaited. Candidates can check it on ssc.gov.in when it is announced. The commission will share the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. The tier 1 exam was conducted from September 9 to 26. Provisional answer keys were released on October 4. Objections to the tentative answer key were invited up to October 8....Read More

The tier 1 exam had objective-type multiple-choice questions from four topics/subjects- General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension.

The tier 1 pass marks are 30 per cent for open category candidates, 25 per cent for OBC/EWS candidates and 20 per cent for all others.

SSC CGL is being conducted for 17,727 group B and group C vacancies.

