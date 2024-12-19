Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CGL Tier I Final Answer Key 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-I) can download the final answer key from the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CGL Tier I Final Answer Key 2024 out at ssc.gov.in, check details here

The Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Key(s) along with candidates’ response sheets of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-I) on Commission’s website. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check their individual final answer keys along with candidates’ response sheets from December 19 to January 8, 2025 by logging in to the website.

SSC CGL Tier I Final Answer Key 2024: How to download

To download the final answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on SSC CGL Tier I Final Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

The final answer key link will be available on the notice.

Click on the link and enter the login details.

Click on submit and the final answer key will be displayed.

Check the final answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSC CGL Tier I result was announced on December 5, 2024. The marks of the candidates was uploaded on December 16, 2024. To check the marks, candidates will need to log in using their registered ID and password. The marks will be available till December 31, 2024 up to 6 PM.

The SSC CGL tier 1 exam was conducted from September 9 to 24, 2024, and released the provisional answer key on October 3. The objection window closed on October 8.

Through the recruitment drive, the SSC CGL 2024 aims to fill 17727 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies of the central government. Follow the blog for latest updates.